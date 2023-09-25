CANADIAN NEWS LINK My Article in The Post Millennial: Trudeau, Zelensky honor 98-year-old veteran who fought alongside Nazis in SS division. Hunka was a guest of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

WATCH PODCAST: Trudeau, Zelenskyy brings former Waffen-SS soldier to Parliament for Standing Ovation

In this Take 5 episode of Stand on Guard, David Krayden discusses how a former member of the Nazi Waffen-SS was invited to attend Parliament for a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He received a standing ovation from all Members of Parliament. Both Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are guilty of gross incompetence or deliberately flaunting their sympathy for Ukrainian Nazis. Zelenskyy also came to Canada to beg for money to continue the war with Russia and Trudeau obliged him with another $260 million.

An apology by the Speaker Anthony Rotha was released overnight but the infamy and the shame of this event instigated by the Trudeau Liberals and Zelenskyy is being discussed around the world at this point in time.

PICTURES FROM THE CANADIAN PARLIAMENT’S DAY OF SHAME

Canadian Parliament gave Hunka two standing ovations.

Hunka was a recommended guest by the Liberal Speaker, Trudeau and Zelenskyy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Freeland embraces Zelenskyy.

Trudeau and Zelenskyy do a selfie video for social media.

