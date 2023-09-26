CANADIAN NEWS LINK MY ARTICLE IN THE POST MILLENNIAL: Pierre Poilievre says Trudeau was responsible for honoring Nazi vet and 'must personally apologize.'"Mr. Trudeau must personally apologize and avoid passing the blame to others as he always does."

BREAKING! PODCAST: Speaker Resigns! Trudeau Refuses to Work Since Waffen SS Scandal

Speaker of the House of Commons resigns, whereas Trudeau only resigns from choosing to speak in the House.

In his latest Stand on Guard episode, David Krayden examines the latest fall-out from the scandal of the Trudeau government inviting a former Waffen-SS Nazi soldier to be honored in Parliament during a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota resigned Tuesday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to be absent from Question Period and to not admit any responsibility for the massive diplomatic and political embarrassment.

BREAKING NEWS: POLAND BEGINS TO MOVE TO EXTRADITE NAZI WAFFEN VET FROM CANADA

