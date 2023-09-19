WATCH PODCAST: “Co-conspirators” secret meeting exposed + Pastor Artur Walks Free | Stand on Guard Take 5

In this Take 5 episode of Stand on Guard, I bring you the latest, BREAKING NEWS. I bring you the latest on a secret meeting how Ontario union leaders plot against parents. The union leaders are LGBTQ activists who think they have the duty and the right to intimidate parents who object to gender ideology in the schools while trying to stop the #1MillionMarch4Children that will unfold across Canada on Wednesday Sept. 20. David makes the observation that while unions were once controlled by organized crime and communists, today these institutions are in the grip of woke activists who do not represent ordinary rank and file members. The Zoom call on which these union leaders plot against concerned parents is indeed chilling.

PLUS breaking news, Pastor Artur Pawlowski Walks Free.

WATCH Day 9, Freedom Convoy Trial Tamara Lich & Chris Barber: David Krayden Reports on Redacted

Join David Krayden Thursdays to watch the NEW Stand on Guard podcast.

You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden