🚨BOMBSHELL! 🚨 Biden's DHS Helped Trudeau Censor the Freedom Convoy | Stand on Guard Podcast with Receipts
US Homeland Security FOIA shows Biden was censoring the Freedom Convoy
August 7, 2024 with David Krayden
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau conspired and collaborated to censor & DEPLATFORM the FREEDOM CONVOY! Just days before Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, Biden and Trudeau were discussing how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could use its disinformation office to subvert the Freedom Convoy. Trucker and citizen journalist Gord Magill (Substack:) is on top of this story and he discusses this with Stand on Guard host David Krayden.
Report says 87% of Freedom Convoy documents were never released (Blacklocks & Sun)
Article on gun blog with FOIA request
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Post Millennial: 'Coutts Four' found not guilty of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers during Freedom Convoy border block. The two were arrested on Feb. 14, the day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the infamous Emergencies Act to suppress the anti-mandate protests.
