August 7, 2024 with David Krayden

Meeting that took place February 11, 2022 between Biden and Trudeau where Trudeau thanked Biden and officials for help, was the same date as the DHS meeting that took place to censor the Freedom Convoy on social media, obtained through FOIA request.

WATCH 🚨BOMBSHELL! 🚨 Biden's DHS Helped Trudeau Censor the Freedom Convoy | Stand on Guard

Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau conspired and collaborated to censor & DEPLATFORM the FREEDOM CONVOY! Just days before Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, Biden and Trudeau were discussing how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could use its disinformation office to subvert the Freedom Convoy. Trucker and citizen journalist Gord Magill (Substack:

) is on top of this story and he discusses this with Stand on Guard host David Krayden.

Article on gun blog with FOIA request

DHS Meeting re censoring Freedom convoy took place same day as meeting between Trudeau and Biden

READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS The Post Millennial: 'Coutts Four' found not guilty of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers during Freedom Convoy border block. The two were arrested on Feb. 14, the day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the infamous Emergencies Act to suppress the anti-mandate protests.

