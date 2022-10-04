Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, is criminally investigating Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for allegedly luring migrants from the Migrant Resource Center in Florida under “false pretenses,” to fly them to Martha’s Vineyard.

Salazar explained his mission in a bizarre video that looks like a paid announcement for the Democratic Party. The sheriff is trying to say that the governor who sends Venezuelan migrants to the island of Martha’s Vineyard is somehow guilty of human trafficking.

"Here we have 48 people that are already on hard times. They are here legally in our country at that point," he said. "I believe that they were preyed upon. Somebody came from out of state, preyed upon these people, lured them with promises of a better life, which is absolutely what they were looking for."

“What infuriates me the most about this case is that here we have 48 people who are already on hard times, they are here legally in our country at this point, they have every right to be where they are, and I believe they were preyed upon,” Salazar said, suggesting the migrants were “exploited and hoodwinked” for just “political posturing” as he demonstrated just how political posturing should be done.

After all this outrage, Salazar was unable to say exactly what anybody was guilty of and could not name a single, municipal, state or federal statute that had been broken “but what I can tell you what was done to these folks is wrong.”

The migrants have also hit DeSantis with a class action suit – for what? DeSantis has come back with a consent form that he says the migrants signed before they went north to Martha’s Vineyard.

What is so outrageous about this grandstanding is that the most successful migrant traffickers have to be Joe Biden and his hapless Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and their policies that are allowing human trafficking to thrive and proliferate. The Biden administration has successfully flown migrants across the United States ever since it essentially declared the southern border to be open. These planes are documented, the people interviewed. The illegals are immediately granted access to welfare.

Was anybody looking for a consent form from them?

So, who is the human trafficker?

When challenged this week about the nonexistent border, Biden offered a feeble, if perplexing, response. He claimed the additional migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua made the border situation unique for “his watch” and it just wasn’t “rational” to send these people back.

What about the people from Syria, Turkey, Yemen, Iran and nearly everywhere else around the world? These people are all going to Mexico and then going North. Biden then ferries them wherever they want to go in America. How about the terrorists who are getting across the border who could have been sent here to deliberately strike the United States?

This president can live in a bubble for the next two years but that’s not going to impede the destruction his policies are having on America.

But that destruction doesn’t extend to the nice liberal folks in Martha’s Vineyard. They don’t want their property values or disrupt the next food and wine festival. So, it was time to call in the government and for deportation proceedings from the island to begin.

The residents of Martha’s Vineyard and the Biden regime don’t care about the devastation and havoc that millions of migrants are wreaking on the border community services in Texas and Florida. Crime is out of control.

It’s the hypocrisy that’s so damned sickening. These people are all acolytes of sanctuary cities, all fevered advocates of the rights of criminals.

DeSantis should keep sending more migrants to more favorite liberal haunts. And the Biden administration should start liking it or the authorities should start enforcing the law uniformly.