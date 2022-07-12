If only we had known it is was this easy! You don’t like the price of gas, then just lower the price at the pump. It doesn’t matter what it cost the poor gas station dealer to buy it; he can eat the difference. Maybe it cost him $6.50 a gallon. Well cut $3.00 off of that and see what happens. Mr. and Mrs. America might be losing their homes in a couple of weeks but Joe Biden is giving the orders around here!

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden posted on Twitter Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now."

Is it really that simple? So if we don’t like the price of bourbon or beef, the president can just tell the store owner to lower the price for us and all will be well? But won’t that adversely affect the store owner? Isn’t there something about supply and demand? Isn’t that why economies from Soviet Russia to Venezuela collapsed because people were paying artificial prices for goods that other people or the state were subsidizing?

You mean Biden has been in Washington for 50 bloody years and he doesn’t know that much?

Appears so. Hey man, we really are in trouble.

Is this a precursor to the nationalization of every gas station in America or just a threat to introduce a weird variant of wage and price controls?

Did Biden really post this tweet or did some mischievous staffer decide to have some fun. Or was Biden having one of those days when 2 and 2 make 5 and he wasn’t seeing realty very clearly. Seems like he has these days quite consistently.

Even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has apparently had enough of Bidenomics, saying the president has a profound “misunderstanding” of basic economics when he thinks gas station dealers can just lower their prices without going out of business.

And the Biden acolytes at CNN aren't passing off the Biden tweet uncritically because they know this kind of material is strictly high school – no make that elementary.

Of course, Biden can’t decide who’s to blame for the price of gas. Just a few weeks ago it was big oil, who were secretly meeting to conspiratorially set the price of gas and refuse to use those exploration leases. Then it was the Putin gas price hike, which all the folks in the brain dead Biden administration began repeating like a pusillanimous mantra until they realized it just wasn’t having the desired effect.

Biden is fast becoming more isolated than a bubonic plague sufferer. Democrats hoping for reelection are refusing his goodwill visits because they know his presence will only hurt their chances. If the Democrats lose the House and Senate in the fall, Biden will be a lameduck president immediately because he will face challengers from people like Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and other left-wing losers.

I can think of another president who faced an internal party revolt midway through his first term. Even Jimmy Carter, who had a disastrous presidency dominated by inflation, unemployment and the Iran hostage crisis, only had to deal with a diminished Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA), a man who couldn’t even explain why he wanted to be president when one reporter lobbed that softball question at him.

President Lyndon Johnson said he would not seek or accept the Democratic nomination for 1968 before the feeding frenzy began.

But while Biden is telling gas station owners to starve, he is selling your gas to China, gas that he said he was releasing from the strategic reserve in order to lower the price at the pump.

As Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opined:

“That's why in late March, in an act of desperation, Biden did maybe the worst thing that he has done since becoming president and that's saying a lot. He started to sell off one of this country's most important natural resources, one of our most valuable assets. It's called the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the SPR. It's controlled by the Department of Energy. So, what Biden could have done is produce more oil domestically, but that would have been too easy and too good for the United States and its long-term interests. Instead, he decided to do something so crazy and so dangerous that only someone who was intentionally trying to harm the United States would even consider it, but most people never even noticed.”

Last week Reuters noted that 8 million barrels went overseas and a lot of it went to China. Biden’s White House flak said she knew nothing about it.

Here’s the exchange between a White House correspondent and the notorious Biden flak Karine Jean-Pierre.

“There's a Reuters report out this morning that says that more than 5 million barrels of oil that were released from the emergency oil reserves were exported to Europe and Asia last month and some of it reportedly was actually heading to China. Is the administration aware of those reports? And, you know, does the president mind that some of this oil, that was meant to ease the pain for consumers is headed overseas?

“I have not seen that report. So, I would honestly have to go look into it and see what the truth is in that statement that you just laid out and see exactly what's happening. I just have not seen that report.”

It’s no surprise that Jean-Pierre knew nothing about the report. She knows nothing about any report unless it’s printed inside her binder.

She knows as a queer woman of color that she’s pretty damn important and that we should all know that. Doesn’t matter that she’s the most incompetent White House press secretary serving the most incompetent president. That should get her in the history books.

But the real question now is how did Joe Biden ever become the president of the United States and why is there a Congressional committee investigating a riot on Jan. 6 when Biden should be impeached for clearly bringing the country to rack and ruin?

Why is China never far away from Biden and his family? Why is Biden selling U.S. oil to China at the same time he is going to Saudi Arabia and begging for their oil; at the same time he has ended a pipeline that could be supplying oil from America’s closest military ally and trade partner – Canada?

If Biden could sell the space program to China, he would. If he could sell the Golden Gate bridge to anyone, he would do that too.

Biden has no principles, no conscience, no political equilibrium and no moral compass.

The Biden administration has been defined by two worlds: the real one and the administrations.

The real world is defined by runaway inflation, energy dependence, escalating crime, an open border, a collapsed presidency and loss of U.S. influence on the world stage. The Biden administration’s world is defined by gender equity, racial inequality and a January 6 insurrection that somehow won’t go away.

They deny the crime, energy crisis, the open border and everything else.

But reality has a habit of smacking you right in the face.

