Would you believe? Remember that was a catchphrase from the classic spy comedy Get Smart? Maxwell Smart would use it to cloak an obvious deception and then downgrade the expectations: “Would you believe this house is surrounded by 50 assault troops … “ to “Would you believe some Boy Scouts with a popgun?” Any description of the Biden-Harris administration and the corruption that it has brewed throughout government agencies and departments can only begin with “Would you believe” because it is in fact unbelievable what this incompetent and dangerous regime has wrought.

The Democratic regime has tens of billions of dollars for the “integrity” of Ukraine’s border but has allowed tens of millions of illegals to enter the United States. It cares deeply about illegals, many with egregious criminal records, but doesn’t give a damn for hard-working Americans who have lost literally everything in their lives.

Take Hurricane Helene. This natural disaster could have prompted a rational, honest and efficacious response from President Joe Biden and the pathetic government over which he is still the titular head. But he did nothing for five days. Biden sat at this beachfront home in Delaware and conceivably contemplated how it would be possible to have even more down time after his imminent retirement than he is currently enjoying pretending to be chief executive officer of the United States of America. Then he went for a aerial tour of the devastation and announced that 6,500 National Guard troops would be deployed to help clean up the mess. It’s all in mostly red state country, after. You could argue that the area hardest hit — North Carolina — is a toss-up constituency but let’s face it, it was the rural part of the state that was hit most savagely and these people tend to vote Republican and aren’t fond of Biden’s open border policies.

While the hurricane was destroying a large swath of the South, Biden announced that the US would be sending another 7,000 National Guard troops to the Middle East. Once again, Biden is vastly more concerned about protecting other people’s borders than he is about the American border and utterly more affected by the potential for loss of life in the Middle East than he is over the actual death of Americans in his own backyard. This administration is guilty of murder.

Just a word about the advisability of sending the National Guard — state militia — to fight in foreign wars. When did this become a reflex action of the US government? When did it become normal or even legal to use a military force that is designed to serve the interests of individual states as permanent deployment forces for foreign wars? I remember when I was in Bosnia, serving at a US Army Base in Tuzla that most of my American colleagues were from a National Guard unit in Ohio. It never occurred to me at the time to question why it was necessary to uproot school teachers and engineers from their jobs in order to do peacemaking — in the parlance of the time — in the fractured former Yugoslavia. But I’m damn well asking that question now. Where are the next National Guard units going to be deployed? Will it be Ukraine?

The Biden-Harris administration’s criminal mismanagement of the disaster response has barely been noticed — if at all — by the Democratic-loving mainstream media that was so incensed when President George W. Bush didn’t move fast enough in 2005 over Katrina. But the death toll from Helene could be even larger than the approximately 1,800 killed by Katrina. Former National Security Advisor Lieut.-Gen. Mike Flynn estimates that the number of deaths will surpass 2,000 based on the information that he is still privy to.

And there seems to be a deliberate strategy going on here to stop private aid organizations or even motivated individuals from going to the disaster areas and trying to help. Helicopters are being told not to fly to people in distress. People are being told not to support private relief agencies and to only support government ones with cash donations — so they money can’t be traced and therefore dropped into some other pot. Incredibly the grossly incompetent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) claims to be running out of money in the fiscal year even as it advertises on its God-forsaken website about how proud it is that’s its number one objective is “equity,” meaning the enforcement of woke ideas about how some groups in society are more equal than others and more deserving of government largesse because they haven’t been blessed by the imagined advantages of white privilege. It is all enough to make you not just want to vomit but actually find the toilet and do so.

Here is what Flynn told “The Benny Show”: “FEMA has a small element on the ground and people that are going up to it. There's no signs. So it's not like, ‘Hey, FEMA is here. You know, we're here to help. We got supplies coming in. We got relief efforts going on.’ They were told, ‘Don't address anybody that comes up. If they come up, just tell them you're sitting tight and you're waiting on resources.’ This was this morning [Oct. 4].”

“But we have the ability immediately, and I mean immediately, with a phone call by the President of the United States directing the National Command Authority. And that means the Department of Defense, the secretary of defense, the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and some of these other some of these other federal institutions, to mobilize, and they should put it under the the command and control. of a military unit.”

And if you have the stomach to watch it, have a look at this excellent documentary from Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) that documents so much of this material. The interviews collected with people who are eyewitnesses to both the carnage due to a natural disaster as well as a man-made government disaster is extremely valuable. I couldn’t stop watching.

So how can FEMA be out of funds when the Biden-Harris administration can continue to fund two wars, both of which could go nuclear at any time? It just sent another $8 billion to the pathetic regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a government whose corruption is so galling that it might actually outstrip that of Biden’s Democratic oligarchy. It continues to wine and dine illegals who have no business even being in America, flying them across America to their preferred destinations where they will receive free accommodation, medical care and education — and even the legal advice about how to stay in the US indefinitely at full taxpayer expense. This is not America anymore; it is a cesspool of determined yet insouciant corruption.

Here is what Flynn had to say about FEMA lacking funds. “Our government has disaster recovery response funds and Congress. Now I'm talking directly to Speaker [Mike] Johnson, right? Congress can reallocate funds, so funds that are being allocated overseas to some other crazy endeavor that we don't need to be part of, they can reallocate funds with one simple vote. And actually it's the Speaker of the House that can do that. So, so I don't want people to go, ‘Well, FEMA is out of money.' The government's out.’ No, that. First of all, it's our money, and the Speaker of the House has the authority to be able to reallocate from one line item to another line item for especially for disaster recovery in the United States of America. And the President of the United States can do it with a stroke, not even take a pen. It could just be direct order for these funds to go to that effort immediately.”

And what of all those poor Americans who, if they have not lost their lives to Helene, have lost their homes, their livelihoods, perhaps even members of their family? Well, they might not even be able to vote in the next election because they could have also lost their ID and just might be ineligible to cast a ballot when you can bet millions of illegals are gearing up to vote and many probably already have. Whatever happened to that America that was generous in giving to the global assistance not because the federal government took the lead but because private citizens could afford to do so because they lived in a land of blessing and opportunity and were happy to share their bounty with those less fortunate? Global assistance wasn’t about sending military hardware and troops to another country so it could continue to kill the citizens of a neighboring nation in war. Nobody benefits form that kind of giving except the Military-Industrial Complex that continues to grow fatter from the arms receipts coming from the war in Ukraine.

What happened to an America where the president was a president for all of its citizens and didn’t ask how they voted when catastrophe hit? For those wishing to help the embattled people in the South who will find no sympathy or real assistance form the Biden presidency, send your money to organizations like Samaritan’s Purse, the Franklin Graham organization that actually cares about people and doesn’t care about a person’s political allegiance when lending a helping hand. That seems to be all the Biden-Harris regime does care about.

