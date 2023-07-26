There’s an old cliche about a cabinet shuffle being the political equivalent of moving around the deck chairs on the Titanic. Despite a flurry of activity, a catastrophe is still looming on the horizon.

You can keep shuffling a deck of cards and never wind up with a winning hand.

That’s exactly what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done Wednesday in what amounts to a misguided attempt to bury a dumpster of bad news by exiling some of the key incompetents who implemented Trudeau’s disastrous, destructive and damning policies.

Or call it the great Trudeau purge of 2023. Will the offending ministers be airbrushed from all official photographs in sheer Stalinist style?

The bad policies will continue of course because Trudeau forgot to shuffle himself out of his job.

But it’s worth seeing who Trudeau decided to sideline.

Meme of Marco Mendicino circulating on Twitter prior to Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was the most deserving to be fired. Mendicino, a name that seems to complement the descriptive word “mendacious,” was easily the worst minister to ever serve in an office that was created in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack. He could never get even a fragile grip on the truth, from firearms legislation to his latest notorious declaration that he knew nothing about moving convicted killer and rapist Paul Bernardo from a maximum to a medium security prison.

Clearly, Mendicino was either lying or blissfully incompetent on the Bernardo file but he really didn’t think any explanation was required. He really believed that he was entitled to be a cabinet minister — no matter how stupid or mendacious he appeared to be. He also suggested that the gun registry helped the police arrest Montreal Massacre shooter Marc Lepine. Complete falsehood. Lepine killed himself immediately after committing his crime. So how did a gun registry help?

Mendicino outdid himself by repeatedly claiming the police asked the Trudeau government to invoke the authoritarian Emergencies Act. No police force in Canada asked for this, not the Ottawa Police Service, the OPP or the RCMP. Not one. Mendicino knew that but continued to spin the story in a fruitless attempt to exonerate himself and Trudeau from their responsibility in bringing down the full power of the state on peaceful protesters.

We can only hope that all of these appointments are transitory on the way to an early federal election that will remove the Liberal-NDP alliance from power.

Mendicino also claimed that the RCMP had cleared the Chinese police stations from Canada. Nope.

It was four strike and he’s out for the inept public safety minister.

Marco Mendicino, Public Safety; David Lametti, justice; Omar Alghabra, Transport are all out of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Justice Minister David Lametti is also gone. This is the guy who was originally tasked with moving forward Trudeau’s internet censorship. He was enthusiastic about the prospect but Trudeau decided to move that file to the Heritage department in order to pretend this oppressive legislation has something to do with securing Canadian sovereignty and safety.

The Heritage Minister, Pablo Rodriguez, who resembles a homeless person and struggles with his English, was moved to transport.

Lametti was also the craven clown who suggested the Canadian Armed Forces use tanks to suppress the Freedom Convoy as he cowered in his office and talked about leaving town.

Lametti also infamously said he would consider stripping provinces of natural resources jurisdiction as he spoke to a group of First Nations chiefs who were are anxious to snatch some of the profits so they can continue to finance their jet-setting lifestyles while most indigenous people continue to live in squalor on Reserves.

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra is calling it quits after 11 dismal and embarrassing years in federal politics.

Even if his only disaster was the grossly misguided ArriveCAN that turned airports into hostels for unfortunate travelers and snarled cross-border traffic with the United States, he would deserve a place as in the hall of bureaucratic infamy. He became the face of the Trudeau government’s dictatorial and ineffective COVID-19 mandates.

Bill Blair is the new Minister of National Defence. This is guy who sat by as minister of border security and watched illegal immigrants stream across the border and did nothing but accommodate these new arrivals with all the largesse a Liberal government can summon for so-called “asylum seekers.” He was supposed to be in charge of securing the borders but I always called him the Open Borders minister because he was such a stunning failure in his portfolio.

Can we trust this guy in defence, given his lackluster approach to borders? Oh yeah, I just remembered, Liberals aren’t worried about our borders but they are obsessed with Ukraine’s borders. Look for Blair, an old establishment hack, to continue advocating that Canada continue to feed the war coffers and the armaments industry “for as long as it takes.”

We can only hope that all of these appointments are transitory on the way to an early federal election that will remove the Liberal-NDP alliance from power.

Trudeau has thrown away some bad cards in this shuffle but he is still left with a losing hand.

