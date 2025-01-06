Governor General Mary Simon has a choice if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advises her to prorogue Parliament this week. She can say no. That is her Constitutional privilege. It is likely that Trudeau will resign as early as Monday. But he could still be looking for an escape hatch from the ignominious fate of a non-confidence vote that will bring down his corrupt, inept and invasive government. Even NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is probably going to support this one because he would rather run against Trudeau than anyone else and the timing is right for him collect his pension, even if he loses his Vancouver-area riding in the massacre of woke forces at the hands of an ascendant Conservative Party of Canada that quite simply cannot lose in a free and fair election.

Simon is Canada’s head of state. I’m not going to assess why she was Trudeau’s pick as governor general since she has no business occupying this office. She is what she is and as the head of state she should be considering what is best for Canada, not the Liberal Party and Trudeau.

We have to go back 99 years to 1926 to remember the last time that a governor general turned down a prime minister.

If Trudeau prorogues Parliament, it will only be to save himself and his corrupt, inept and invasive government from a non-confidence vote that will certainly be coming in late January.

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is about two weeks away and he has said nothing about exempting Canada from a 25 percent tariff that would be devastating for our economy. He has baited Trudeau on social media with references to Trudeau being the governor of the 51st state, indicating that he cannot take Trudeau or his survival as prime minister very seriously.

But that will have absolutely no impact on Trudeau.

You know democracy in Canada is dying when the politicians are all blocking their replies on all the social media including X and YouTube. Many in the Canadian bureaucracy are also unpublishing their email addresses in the public published government directory.

As the Trudeau government and the bureaucracy increasingly retreat to their cyberspace bunker by extinguishing criticism, how can it pretend to interpret anything resembling the “will of the people. “Even as Trudeau destroys democracy at home, he defends fake democracies abroad by sending billions of dollars into the black hole of Kyiv that feed a corrupt Ukrainian government and nourish a war that is bringing the world to the brink of Armageddon.

Governor General Simon is supposed to be the head of state for all Canadians, but it seems she cannot brook questions or polite criticism from the wrong Canadians. See below, which is a post reply from one of my Stand on Guard pod audience. John below reached out to Canada’s governor general with a very polite message you can read on this screen capture, and he says his account was blocked for a time. We have reached out to John Meester and X to learn more.

In a June 17, 2010, flashback that demonstrates his profound hypocrisy and mendacity, a younger Trudeau lectured former Prime Minister Stephen Harper for proroguing Parliament. “Two prorogations in two years. The first, to avoid the vote of non-confidence that would have surely brought this government down. The second to avoid difficult questions.” he said.

“Anyone who disagrees with this government gets pushed aside. The challenge becomes that he [Prime Minister Harper] gets to use every tribune he can use, all the media, all the voices, all the attention and he gets to further marginalize people who disagree with him. That’s why we are talking about prorogation today.”

This is not the first time Justin Trudeau has prorogued Parliament. He also prorogued Parliament in Canada on Aug. 18, 2020. It was officially stated as a means to reset the government's agenda in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, many political observers and the Official Opposition suggested that the real motivation was to halt the ongoing investigations into the WE Charity scandal.

Simon has every Constitutional right to deny Trudeau’s request to prorogue Parliament. In fact, she is Constitutionally obligated to say no because it is a frivolous demand that is not based in the national interest or even for the benefit of the Liberal Party but only to satisfy the ego of one man: Trudeau.

(Left to Right) 99 years ago, Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King with Canada’s Governor General Lord Byng. When the Prime Minister requested Parliament be dissolved and a called for a new election, Byng refused to dissolve Parliament and call new elections at the behest of Liberals because there was another option.

We have to go back 99 years to 1926 to remember the last time that a governor general turned down a prime minister. That was when Lord Byng of Vimy refused to dissolve Parliament and call new elections at the behest of Liberal Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King. King had been heading a coalition government with the support of the Progressives but when his partner withdrew their support, the minority government fell. Byng suggested the Conservative Party with its 116 seats — 17 more than the Liberals had — attempt to form a minority government. Opposition Leader Arthur Meighen did just that — even if it was short lived. Historians agree that Byng was within his Constitutional authority to deny King’s request and reach out to Meighen.

Simon is arguably a DEI hire who is deeply rooted in Trudeau’s pocket. She has been a member of the Pierre Trudeau Foundation, has been a cheerleader for Justin Trudeau’s Orwellian Online Harms bill that would identify and outlaw thought crimes and quite frankly has been another in a series of failures occupying the office of Canada’s head of state. But this is an opportunity for her to rise above politics and to do the difficult but right thing. Canada is at the precipice of a national crisis that can only be solved or perhaps at best alleviated by an urgently needed federal election and a change in government. We do not have the time to endure a Liberal fashion show for the next three months or more.

I am also deeply concerned of how the public will react to prorogation. Trudeau is intensely unpopular with Canadians and increasingly despised by his own caucus for that matter. Voters are anxious for new elections and will see Trudeau’s political games and Simon’s sanction of them as another toxic example of Trudeau’s lust to quench the democratic spirit and deny the will of the people. The pushback could be profoundly unsettling, viscerally angry and perhaps even violent. People become unpredictable when dismissed by their political elites. Trudeau and Simon are both asking for trouble that could result in the kind of protest that has never before been seen in Canada. Trudeau’s narcissism has reached such overseeing levels that it is breeding a resentment that will only be satiated when he is utterly vanquished at the polls.

One potential bright light is Democracy Watch, Duff Conacher, its head says they are prepaid to file a constitutional court challenge against the Trudeau Liberals and that he’ll be “keeping a close eye on the prime minister’s actions in the coming days,” and that “Democracy Watch will consider filing a court challenge if the Prime Minister asks the Governor General to prorogue Parliament at a time where it is clear that the prorogation is a self-interested move to protect the interests of the Liberal Party by preventing a majority of MPs from voting non-confidence in the government,” he told the National Post recently.

Even mainstream media columnist Andrew Coyne, who could not be described as conservative, said in a post on X: “The scenario outlined by Bob’s sources is utterly untenable. A lame-duck leader remains in place, while the party takes a leisurely three or four months choosing a new one, staving off a confidence vote by shuttering Parliament? It cannot be.”

Prorogation is a political option, but it is not a realistic, justifiable or containable one. It will only add to Trudeau’s accreting problems and exacerbate Canada's profound misery as it continues to seek the end and not the extension of the Trudeau era.

