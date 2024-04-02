We still aren’t completely certain whether conservative pundit Candace Owens left The Daily Wire because she decided it was time to move on or if the media outlet fired her. But it hardly matters since the management of the Wire assiduously worked to alienate, embarrass and humiliate Owens in the weeks before and now after her departure.

…there is no doubt that all of this stems from Owens questioning and criticizing the conduct of Israel in Gaza, while she was at The Daily Wire.

We do know that last week, staff at The Daily Wire, have come forward with bombshell claims that as Christians, they are feeling intimidated at the new media organization.

According to the staff leak shared with @X account @CensoredMen, at a secret Daily Wire “Townhall” Christian staff at the Daily Wire felt very uncomfortable in being pressured to criticize and “hate” Candace Owens, with the owners expecting them to agree with the reasons they claimed Owens was let go, which reportedly included Owen’s repeated use of the phrase “Christ is King” (more to this later in the article) which they insist is antisemitic, and that Owens was not overtly “Pro-Israel”.

The Christian staff, four of them, did not apparently appreciate their DW struggle session. They told @CensoredMen they are “consulting with lawyers”.

For people that follow Owens podcast or The Daily Wire, we all saw how she was obviously forced to endure the verbal punishment of the incredibly abrasive and abusive Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who, when not playing the victim of latent and expressed anti-Semitism, actually promotes the sale of dildos, vibrators and butt plugs on behalf of his daughter. That would be assessed as pretty creepy even by today’s nihilistic moral standards but it takes on an even darker hue when this guy is supposed to be some kind of religious leader.

Shmuley was not the only Inquisitor to attempt to put Owens in line.

There was a second bitterly transcendent episode where a second abrasive Rabbi, a Rabbi Barclay who also smeared and shamed her in articles and on air in one of her last episodes with The Daily Wire, in a seeming struggle session, where she was supposed to apologize, but refused to as she continued to communicate she felt that her positions were consistent with “America First” policy, she refused to apologize, and communicated that what she was saying was NOT antisemitic.

I’m not going to waste your time or mine combing through all the absurd accusations that Shmuley or what other religious zealots threw at Owens during their “interviews.” Shmuley treated the podcaster as if she were some odious neo-Nazi who trumpets every tired and recycled anti-Jewish trope and stereotype that is still available in the arsenal of racial hatred. You only require a passing acquaintance with Owens and her work to know this suggestion is absolute rubbish. This woman is a devout Christian whose life is emblematic of Biblical morality.

Since then, Shmuley has put out bizarre @X posts of himself wearing an absurd and offensive mask, continuing to smear and harass Owens online. In addition to this, he appeared on Alex Jones continuing to libel Owens and opened up on Jones too for so-called “antisemitism”, Shmuley attacked Ben Shapiro at The Daily Wire on X and on the Pierse Morgan Uncensored show for Shapiro criticizing Shmuley’s insane costume shown above, and in his latest post he now has turned his fire directly at The Daily Wire owners continuing to libel the new media organization on multiple platforms. People from the Jewish faith on social media are now calling for an intervention for Rabbi Shmuley asking him, “Is YOUR behaviour kosher”.

There is no doubt that the criticism of Owens and her recent departure, all of this stems from Owens questioning and criticizing the conduct of Israel in Gaza, while she was at The Daily Wire.

It was also all about the opprobrium of The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, who has projected a position of My Israel Right or Wrong since the war in the Middle East began with a horrendous terrorist attack from Hamas on Oct. 7th.

In November 2023, before she went on her maternity leave, Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show where she outlined her opinions on Israel immediately following the initial online altercation with Ben Shapiro.

Owens said:

“Right now, when it comes to the Israeli Palestinian conflict a conflict that I have seen every single person including myself condemn what happened on October 7th, because who wouldn't condemn terrorism. It's obvious, who wouldn’t condemn innocent Israelis dying. But if you then say that it is also sad when an innocent Palestinian child dies, suddenly this is pro-Hamas. Or you need to say, even when you're talking about how sad it is that a child dies, you need to button that statement by saying. but that child was a human shield. “That's not going to be my response. First off as a mother that's not going to be my response as somebody who is about to do to give birth when I see these images of children involved on both sides of the conflict. “I've pointed to the people that are mocking dead Israeli children and said that they are horrific. “I am even keel on this matter, and yet people think that you need to be extreme. So people that have become more radical and extreme are perceiving a moderate stance as not enough.”

Like Owens, I also don’t deny the October 7th terrorist attack was horrendous, Owens does not deny this either, nor that this war began as the vicious and sanguinary slaughter of Israeli women and children. I remember the Saturday morning when the news of the conflict was first reported. I mourned not only for the slain Israelis, I felt a deep sense that conservatives would immediately be divided over religion and ethnicity. I predicted that it would not only be catastrophic for the religious unity that was then developing between Christians, Jews and Muslims over our common opposition to gender ideology indoctrination in the public school system here in Canada and the increasing length and toxicity of the LGBTQ “pride season;” that this political unity would be divided, and our conservative momentum would be lost over Israel and foreign wars in general.

The smears for any criticism of Israel have become intense.

On Carlson’s show in November, Carlson went onto say:

“My stance has not changed in terms of whether or not America should be involved in this conflict whether we were talking about Afghanistan my comments have been clear they've been documented for years whether we are talking about Ukraine and Russia my comments have been clear and they have been documented I mean you can go back to me even talking about NATO expansion before things erupted between Russia and Ukraine and having a meaningful discussion about how much expansion is too much expansion? “How would we feel if we had troops on our border, these are things that should be allowed in an academic discussion you should be able to sit on stage and you should be able to debate these ideas without using odd hominem attacks. Or for people to say that you're a pro-Putin puppet or you're Pro-terrorism. “Even in the aftermath of 9/11. If a person the day after 911 wanted to debate the Patriot Act, it's not fair to call them terrorist sympathizers. “No actually they would have been proven right in the long run.”

Trying to shut down criticism by crying racism is in fact cancel culture, which is something the Left always does and is the basis of groups like Black Lives Matter, an organization that Owens has previously exposed as hypocritical and antithetical to the political freedom and economic prosperity of black people in America.

Owens has remained consistent in refusing to bow to identity politics and her stance on America first — an anti-neo con perspective — that the United States should pull back from funding never ending war, is actually very similar to Tucker Carlson’s own stance.

It is The Daily Wire and Ben Shapiro who is looking hypocritical and inconsistent, where their new media company that has built its brand on being free speech absolutists that are against cancel culture, now they are flipping the switch, because Israel cannot be questioned?

How is the New Media NOT Like the Old Media?

This is causing confusion for The Daily Wire audience, and they are undoubtedly losing a lot of money right now in cancelled subscriptions, because this new media company is acting like the legacy media, deciding to clamp down on Owens rather than embrace her different opinion, that in many ways could be more closely aligned and representative of their own audience’s opinions, at this point in time.

We cancelled our own subscription to The Daily Wire Plus. Perhaps, we will subscribe to the Tucker Carlson Network or to Candace Owenson Locals instead. Because it is our choice to do so. Or not to do so. We are the audience and will pay for what we find value in.

We have also stopped watching Fox News on our Canadian cable.

It seems like The Daily Wire has become just like any other mainstream media company now supporting a neo-con, essentially a Nikki Hailey sort of old school GOP perspective, supporting never ending war, in spite of building their brand on fighting cancel culture and free speech.

“I think that's what's happening here with Candace Owens. We don't know the full details of why she was fired but she's an employee in a media company and just like being fired from Fox News, I don't see any difference at all between like a Daily Wire and Legacy Media. -Clayton Morris, Redacted

Clearly, Shapiro — who continues to laud the actions of the Israeli Defense Force no matter how many Palestinians have been killed following the terrorist attack in October — wanted Owens out. Last year, he infamously criticized her by standing on a table at a party, the video of which went around the world.

With the “official number” now at 30,035 Palestinian deaths, according to some sources, if you don’t want to call what is happening in Gaza “a genocide” then you don’t need to, although more and more in fact are. Even those who are pro-Israel supporters such as right-wing pundit Alex Jones, who even had the infamous Rabbi Shmuley on his show recently (Rumble: Alex Jones Debates The Butt Plug Rabbi), where he showed a video within this episode, of Palestinian civilians being gunned down by drones. Many countries are accusing Israel of illegal military action. Israel, whether they face the truth or not, is in fact losing support around the world, in all quarters, as they continue bombing the hell out of the Palestinian civilians.

I say this with the utmost sorrow because I love Israel and I love the Jewish people and I want them to be right.

But it no longer matters that Israel occupied the moral high ground at the start of this Mideast war; it’s not about denying that Israel has historically demonstrated sound and moral strategic goals on the battlefield; that they are a democracy; it is becoming increasingly less to do with Israel’s undeniable right to exist or that it is a nation born out of the Holocaust.

Because it is absolutely irrefutable that a huge number of Palestinians have died, no matter if they are used as human shields and no matter whose fault you think it is. And a lot of the dead are women and children.

I have been pro-Israel and a strident critic of anti-Semitism my entire adult life. I have debated Holocaust-deniers. I would be the first to say that Israel took a piece of Mideast real estate and developed it into a productive bastion of economic and agricultural productivity with their sweat and blood.

Christ is King

Back to “Christ is King” now being termed antisemitic by The Daily Wire and others during the Easter season. The utter absurdity of what these so-called leaders and pundits is unbelievable.

Owens being signaled out for “Christ is King” statement in her X posts, describing her faith, has become very hard to take. If you are a Christian, it is not just patently obvious that Jesus Christ is King, it is a necessary statement of faith. Yes, we know that Jews and Muslims do not accept that assertion. They are free to believe whatever they want to, and Owens is free to proclaim her faith, as we all are. Our expression of faith “Christ is King” cannot be claimed by pro-Israel lobby as antisemitic.

That is too much and too far. And according to the leak from The Daily Wire, their Christian staff feel the same, as they should.

Why Shapiro wields any influence in the world of new media continues to be an enigma to me. Shapiro’s delivery is so painfully awful to listen to — he talks too fast — that it is surprising that he chose broadcasting as his principal field of employment. His machine gun delivery is reminiscent of a high school kid doing his best in his first debate. I can never take him seriously, especially since he offers nothing approaching profound or original commentary on the news. It is not even close to what Owens is offering.

But is The Daily Wire so afraid of alternate views that they cannot countenance the presence of a black woman who offers a different perspective on the war than everyone else on the network? This so-called new media outlet is behaving exactly like the legacy media when one of its personalities offends an advertiser states the wrong political opinion.

How is this any different from the decision by NBC News that a Republican who supported President Donald Trump — former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel — can have no home at a network dedicated to the ascendancy of woke politics and the Democratic Party. In a memo, NBC Universal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde told staff that he had caved to “the legitimate concerns” of the station’s shrill, hypocritical, bitchy news personalities. “No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned,” he wrote. “Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal.”

Is that not like an echo from a totalitarian state where the media are expected to report the news exactly as the government instructs them to do so?

The new media is behaving just like the fossilized, mainstream media — which in turn is talking like the propaganda bosses of Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.

That’s why viewers are transitioning direct viewership of independent journalists, new media personalities forging out on their own, who are not controlled by legacy nor the new media. Tucker Carlson is one example of this happening. Another example is Clayton and Natali Morris on “Redacted.” Few have been as successful in this medium then Redacted.inc and their independent broadcast program available on YouTube, Rumble and @X. Clayton joined me on my “Stand on Guard” podcast recently to discuss this phenomenon.

Rise of the Independent Journalist Vs New Media

A Conversation with Clayton Morris | Stand on Guard Ep 108

Morris, formerly a Fox & Friends news host, now co-hosting Redacted says,

“News or any of these programs they have a few select topics that they do on a regular basis they'll do you know Biden's an idiot Biden fell down again Biden can't speak straight and then on MSNBC they'll do Trump is Trump. Trump is destroying the United States of America he's calling for insurrection.

“They do these segments and you run up against these rails. To step out of those narratives and to do real journalism or real question both the Republicans and Democrats you are out Outcast.

“You become a black sheep.

They are all losing control of the narrative.

“I can't speak to Blaze Media or The Daily Wire or any of those guys, but there's a lot of money in play and there's a lot of people that work for them. And to me, that means that there's a lot of influence and there's a lot of bias,” Morris said.

“But a lot of times that these people pour millions of dollars into these products like Media or investing in other real estate. They want to have a say over how this neighborhood is developed or how is this media company is developed.

“So, whenever I see these companies that have hundreds of employees and millions of dollars involved, then you can't really be independent.”

Whether it is Natali and Clayton Morris with Redacted, Tucker Carlson, or Candace Owens, now also an independent, there is no doubt that independent journalism is definitely in the ascendancy. Rising out of the ashes of the legacy media — and now even the new media.

When individual journalist podcasts have millions of viewers on multiple platforms and they are able to make their own living and follow the story and report the news as they see it, they do not have to bend the knee to any media ownership anymore.

And this is what is absolutely terrifying to the legacy media, the billionaire globalists, the neo-cons, big pharma, and now even the new media.

They Are All Losing Control of the Narrative

Even former President Donald Trump has stepped into the arena to criticize Israel and what they are doing in Israel. On March 25, 2024 Trump said, that Israel is ‘losing support’ for Gaza war, with public relations ‘in ruin,” The Hill reported.

So Owens opinion and analysis is not as isolated as The Daily Wire wants everyone to believe.

The Daily Wire continues to criticize Owens in various petty ways. Candace Owens was obviously holding back, for a long time, allowing herself to be smeared and pummeled, with the objective of taking the hit to continue to build The Daily Wire brand.

She no longer needs to remain silent to retain her job. She can now speak out to defend herself from ridiculous so-called “antisemitic” accusations and smears and challenge the narrative when it does not make sense.

And she says she intends to do exactly this in one of her latest posts to @X below.

She can now take her millions of followers with her, forge ahead with her own production & brand, where she will be able to speak her truth and will end up being even more successful.

That is my prediction.

It is The Daily Wire, as inconsistent new media, which is acting like the old media, not REALLY standing up for the free speech they supposedly espouse, that will be taking the hits now.

