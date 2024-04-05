“Ukraine will become a member of NATO” - Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Does America have a death wish? Is it bound for collective suicide under an incompetent leadership that maintains an open southern border but is determined to protect Ukraine’s border from Russia even if it means nuclear war? Why is the United States so anxious to invade other countries while it is being systematically overrun by illegal aliens, terrorists and criminals? Why did its political leadership comprehend that a nuclear war was unwinnable during the Cold War but is somehow a strategic option today?

Future President Abraham Lincoln presciently imagined it might happen like this in an 1838 speech: “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

President Joe Biden swiftly erased the southern border after his inauguration in 2021. Since then, over 7.2 million illegal immigrants have poured into the U.S. The Biden administration has flown these illegals all over the United States in first-class seating, provided them with healthcare and is now even contemplating bringing them into the United States armed forces in order that they might demonstrate their loyalty.

Of course that is insane thinking; they have no loyalty to a country that has demanded nothing of them, no conditions. They are laughing at a system that treats them better than American citizens who have consistently demonstrated their loyalty. Put illegals in the military and you will have no effective military that can be relied upon to follow orders; the efficacy of any military is only as deep as the commitment of the men and women who serve within it.

Biden is unconcerned about this invasion but is very obsessed with Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, spending billions in armaments and inter-governmental assistance to the black hole of Kyiv — where corrupt politicians and oligarchs are pocketing the money and depositing it into Swiss bank accounts.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that “it makes a good deal of sense” for Ukraine to join NATO.

Blinken said, “Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to create a bridge — a clear pathway for Ukraine moving forward.”

Blinken is wrong, actually, it makes no sense at all and would mean that all NATO countries would immediately be at war with Russia. And how would that go? If we haven’t already crossed the threshold of World War III, we are on the brink of it and Blinken is standing over an open barrel of gasoline, lighting matches.

You would think that these politicians aren’t thinking at all or they are following the thoughts of globalist elites with a distinct agenda to destroy nation states and the population of the world.

America is marching to Armageddon supporting a corrupt Ukrainian regime that has cancelled elections again. The corruption of the Ukrainians living on the western world’s taxpayer funding is becoming increasingly hard to hide as social media posts showing the massive mansions of President Zelenskyy’s bureaucrats proliferate the internet.

America is destroying itself from within — not unlike a drug addict who staggers in front of an oncoming vehicle.

As popular historian Shelby Foote pointed out in the legendary Ken Burns documentary, The Civil War, it was only after that War Between the States that people began saying The United States is … as opposed to the United States are …

That sanguinary four years of destruction ironically led not to a weaker America but a stronger one.

That was not how many predicted it would happen.

At the dawn of the American Civil War, many European commentators predicted it would mean the end of this experiment in North American democracy and the great republic would be consigned to history, not even a century after the revolution that led to long war with Britain but ultimately to independence. This is not the time nor the place to argue whether North and South could have existed as separate entities but by preserving the Union, President Abraham Lincoln was certainly securing America’s future as it this nation “founded on the principal that all men are created equal,” slowly but inexorably became the dominant economic and military power on earth.

The United States emerged from that conflict somehow more unified than ever. That unity was by no means immediate and there was deep and abiding resentment over the Union victory by hundreds of thousands of unreconstructed southerners who felt they had sacrificed everything for another nation and seen it all go up in literal flames. But as the decades progressed and the veterans met at battlefield reunions like the phenomenal events at Gettysburg in 1888, 1913 and 1938, the key theme became “reconciliation” as North and South merged into the nation that would lead the world in the twentieth century. The woke Left does not like to acknowledge that reconciliation because it meant forgiving the South for fighting a war over slavery. But the war did not begin as a conflict over slavery and most Confederate soldiers — who did not own slaves — would have told you that they were fighting for hearth and home because the Yankees had invaded the South.

A united America would intervene in the First World War on the side of the Triple Entente and defeat the Central Powers. I don’t for a moment believe that this war was anything but a colossal error and that the blame for this catastrophe should be apportioned among all the warring powers but it is undeniable that without U.S. troops, Germany might have won it or the slaughter would have continued until there was no one left to fight it.

The U.S. entered the Second World War late again but succeeded in defeating the Japanese and from keeping Western Europe from Soviet occupation. Of course American operations in North Africa, Italy and D-Day contributed to Germany’s demise. But the Nazis lost the war on the Eastern Front fighting the Red Army in battles that were so horrible and so enormous that the activity on the Western Front pales by comparison.

America ended the war with a monopoly on the atomic bomb and would maintain those exclusive rights for four years until the Soviets detonated their own version in 1949.

Throughout all the world wars, Korea and the Cold War, the United States was always a reluctant world power and the embers of isolationism always burned on the edges of the national political debate. President Dwight Eisenhower moved the Republican Party away from Sen. Robert Taft’s desire to return to the normalcy of the 1920s, convincing GOP supporters and all Americans that the U.S. needed to assume its global responsibilities, especially given the communist menace.

These were the years when foreign policy was splendidly bi-partisan. There was no disagreement over the need for America to belong to NATO in order to contain Soviet communism. That was a fact of life. Actually, there was little argument over domestic policy either. Sen. Lyndon Johnson was senate majority leader in those years and he participated in policy planning sessions with Eisenhower, so focused was the American experience at that time.

It was a Uniparty of sorts but at least a Uniparty that was fighting for victory and not destruction.

And Eisenhower, who famously delivered his speech on “the Military-Industrial Complex” in the final days of his presidency, was adverse to foreign wars. He got the United States out of Korea and had no interest in committing troops to Vietnam. He used the Central Intelligence Agency in black ops against leftist regimes but made no effort to initiate conflict with the Soviets when they invaded Hungary in 1956 to exert control over a straying East Bloc satellite state.

If you want to encapsulate just how alike the Republican and Democratic parties were in those days, take the 1960 presidential election between Sen. John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon. Not only had these two entered politics at precisely the same time, both had served in the House of Representatives and the Senate. They were even friends.

But if you examine the two candidates in that year, there was virtually no difference between them.

Personally, as expertly as Kennedy handled the Cuban Missile Crisis, I don’t think Nixon would have done any differently. He was never hell-bent on starting a war with Russia. When he became president, he immediately began making plans for detente with the Soviets and recognizing Red China.

Although the parties would eventually separate into a more identifiable ideological cleavage by the 1980s and the advent of President Ronald Reagan, after the end of the Cold War, we can definitely see the rise of the Uniparty, dedicated to foreign wars anywhere, all the time. It began with Iraq and Afghanistan and has continued to metastasize under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

And that’s where we are right now. It is downright criminal for any government to abdicate control over its national borders; it is doubly evil to pay for someone else’s war in the process.

Ukraine has lost this war to Russia and NATO will only change that fact with a massive military intervention that will result in a nuclear war. That is a fact of life just like the sun going down tonight.

NATO is celebrating its 75th anniversary right now. But it is lauding an organization that exists only in memory; an alliance that served its purpose and should have stood down. The great barrier to Soviet expansionism has become a club of fools without any realistic political or military objective that can be articulated or comprehended — even by its leaders who post pathetic messages on X every day about “preserving the integrity of Ukraine’s borders” or making the world safe for biological men visiting the women’s locker room. NATO used to operate as a means of preventing war with Russia; now it seeks to start a war with Russia.

America may still be able save itself from internal destruction if it has the political will to do so. I say may because the internal rot is overwhelming, and the enemies of freedom are powerful and amoral. While any Republican Speaker of the House can still contemplate sending billions to Ukraine while nothing changes at the border means that political will does not exist. All attempts from the Republican establishment to feign concern, anxiety or panic over the collapse of the southern border amounts to play acting, a mere “sawing of the air” as Shakespeare put it.

Can former and perhaps future President Donald Trump the answer for America? Well, can he first save himself from the legal hurdles that the Biden administration has placed before him? If he can, does that give him adequate time to reverse the tide of self-destruction in America?

Is Trump up to the job? He utterly failed to deal with the Deep State during his last term of office. He talked incessantly about the subterrain enclave of power and was able to identify it as a threat but ultimately it controlled him and decided to remove him. Trump still thinks the COVID-19 vaccine was a spectacular highlight from his presidency even though the vast majority of his supporters hate it and want big pharma shackled.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is another possibility of course. As a conservative, I cannot embrace all of his policies but to hell with that; we need a leader who will take immediate and decisive action against the enemies from within. We need someone who understand the value of free speech.

But his candidacy is unlikely to triumph.

The increasingly unhinged Biden can only win and continue his addled presidency through massive voter fraud.

So the ball is in Trump’s court. But he can’t make this about Donald Trump. His presidency has to be about freeing America and making America the leader of the Free World again.

Is it possible?

As long as men and women still love liberty, just about anything is still possible.

Believe.

