The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) morphed its strike into civil disobedience over the last two weeks.

It looked like more of a protest, than a strike, except it was much more sinister and dangerous than the Freedom Convoy protest that hit the nation’s capital in February 2022. In fact, the Freedom Convoy most cerntainly was a much better lesson in polite civil demonstration than the Freeloader Convoy strike.

…as a former military officer who worked side by side with unionized employees, I used to marvel how so many of them could spend about 15 minutes out of every hour actually doing their job. The remainder was spent in perpetual smoke breaks.

But while the Trudeau government crushed the truckers with the strong arm of authoritarian rule, that same gang rewarded the striking government workers just about what they expected to get — including a demand to work “remotely,” from home.

During a jaw-dropping news conference Monday afternoon, Treasury Board president Mona Fortier tried to downplay just how much the government had caved to the union’s wage demands, saying taxpayers would only have to pay the “workers” about $1.3 billion per year, "less than half of the cost of PSAC's original demands."

That’s akin to a lawyer who just lost a defamation case saying his client was only going to have to pay $5 million in liabilities instead of the $50 million originally — and outrageously — demanded in the lawsuit.

But this is the Liberal government after all, and not a single member of its cerebral-challenged cabinet has ever found it difficult to infuse hyperbole or mendacity into a day’s work.

And if you think the government said no to working from home, you haven’t read the fine print, as apparently some media outlets failed to do as they suggested the federal government was able to sidestep the working remotely demand.

Fortier whined about how arduous the negotiations had been and then had the gall to suggest it had all been worth it since the final agreement was equitable for all and "reasonable for taxpayers."

"It also provides an additional year of stability and certainty," Fortier said, referring to the decision to bring the tentative agreement up to 2024 instead of 2023. And if you think the government said no to working from home, you haven’t read the fine print, as apparently some media outlets failed to do as they suggested the federal government was able to sidestep the working remotely demand. Instead, managers will have to examine every request to work from home on a case-by-case basis. And do you think they will say no? And if that request is once denied, just watch how fast that employee appeals to the local human rights tribunal to seek restorative justice.

I’m not opposed to working from home — when those working there actually have to work and prove that their productivity is not impaired by lack of supervision and daily accountability. Except it is a next to impossible to fire a PSAC worker for not doing his or her job; and as a former military officer who worked side by side with unionized employees, I used to marvel how so many of them could spend about 15 minutes out of every hour actually doing their job. The remainder was spent in perpetual smoke breaks.

But it is perhaps most galling how PSAC behaved during this strike.

There they were blocking Wellington St. in Ottawa and dancing merrily— just like the Freedom Convoy. Remember how former Mayor Jim Watson bemoaned those bouncy castles the truckers erected so the children could have some fun? Watson was livid with rage over that, suggesting the protesters weren’t taking matters sufficiently seriously. PSAC blocked traffic across the country, sealed off ports and even shut off the power and water at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa. They even threatened to block airports. The Freedom Convoy did not and would not have imagined such devilry.

The Freeloader Convoy took it as their divine right and never even bothered to acknowledge, let alone explain, their astounding and brazen hypocrisy in condemning the Freedom Convoy the year before. Have a look at this screen capture, below:

Twitter comparison of what the PSAC said last year and this year.

So while the Freedom Convoy protest prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke an Emergencies Act that brought down the wrath of the police and inspired Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to freeze the bank accounts of the truckers and their supporters, PSAC got a corpulent raise for their troubles.

Every now and then, there is a moment of truth in the universe of politics — a landscape populated by liars, frauds and misbegotten scoundrels. The street theatre and the contrast between the Freedom Convoy and Freeloader Convoy is one such example.

Disagree with the Trudeau government and you will have your bank account seized and your skull cracked. Misbehave under the woke banner of public employee unionism and you’ll get what you want. The stars are on your side as is the government.

Join David Krayden Thursdays to watch the NEW Stand on Guard broadcast.

NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden on most podcast channels: Substack, Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon music, YouTube music.

You can also watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden

Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on Twitter DM: @davidkrayden