Canada continues to have an ad hoc immigration and refugee policy that does not consider whether those entering the country will have access to housing, will find meaningful employment or embrace core Canadian values.

And the latter point might well be the most salient as we consider what kind of nation Canada has become and is becoming under the authoritarian rule of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

If you listen to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, his department has a whole new look that is encapsulated in the 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan. Much of the mainstream media accepted the false premise that the Liberal government is offering an immigration “cap”; however, any such cap is over two years away and is actually an increase in the current immigration levels, which are already too high and that need to be reduced not “stabilized” at an artificially high level.

But this “cap” is not scheduled to begin until 2026 and is set at 500,000 new immigrants a year. This is actually a higher number than the one that is currently established for 2023.

That figure itself could be overrun at any time if Canada experiences a run-on refugee and we are on the cusp of just such a moment. I’m sure we all remember when Justin Trudeau issued his proclamation to the world on Jan. 28, 2017 that Canada had an open border available to anyone identifying as a refugee.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

Well, with the Mideast war potentially creating millions of refugees, Canada could be asked to accommodate up to 500,000 Gaza refugees. The idea was first floated in an Israeli Intelligence Ministry “concept paper” that argues Canada could be a distant choice to send refugees because the country has such a “lenient” immigration policy.

You will find very little reporting on this initiative — mainstream media or otherwise.

But at a news conference after announcing his sham immigration cap, a reporter asked the immigration minister if there was any substance to the Israeli suggestion. Interestingly, Miller did not immediately reject the report as unsubstantiated, beyond reason or not worth commenting upon. Although he said he didn’t want to “speculate,” Miller almost embraced the policy.

"We are open to those fleeing war. This is a war,” he said.

War or not, this is an insane plan that will accelerate Canada’s loss of identity.

The Palestinian authority has already expressed its disgust with the notion that you can take people from the Middle East and just resettle them around the globe. There was another country that enthusiastically endorsed the resettlement of people it wanted to remove from its borders and that did not end well.

Unrestricted immigration means a nation can no longer define that identity and millions of people can flee chaos or war but have no intention of assimilating or adopting the ideas or ideals of their adopted country.

This has already happened in Europe — where states that have existed for a millennium or more have been shattered by refugees who possess no interest in being European.

One of my favorite commentators is Col. (Ret.) Douglas MacGregor. I first saw him on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight when Carlson was still working for the network. Despite having been a senior advisor to a former secretary of defense, I knew right away why MacGregor had not risen above the rank of colonel and into that rarified air of the general officers. He spoke his mind too plainly and clearly was in the pocket of the military-industrial complex like every official military commentator appearing on the mainstream media is.

Listen to MacGregor describe how mass immigration has destroyed Europe:

“Germany, France parts of Scandinavia and Italy are overwhelmed and overloaded with people that were brought in in 2015 and after mostly for the Middle East and Africa that most Europeans have now discovered are never going to assimilate did not come to assimilate and either have to be expelled and return to where they came from or the Europeans themselves face destruction.

“Now this doesn't have to be exclusively violent: it can simply come over generations through reproduction but it's very obvious that Europe has serious troubles inside itself that have nothing to do with what's happened in Ukraine.”

The latent warning here is that the source of the non-assimilation problem is resoundingly Muslim but I don’t think religion is the culprit. The problem is the ghettoization that occurs when too many people from any one culture are dropped into a country without any thought given to introduce them to democratic and egalitarian notions that might be entirely foreign to them. Immigration policy should not be dumping hundreds of thousands of new immigrants into the same cities where they can isolate from the rest of society and avoid the necessary socialization that comes from interacting with the more established citizens surrounding them.

We used to have immigration with thought and design; we encounter today immigration by hope and by chance.

In Canada we cannot allow foreign wars, social media posts from the prime minister or ill-digested immigration policy to forever change the fabric and nature of this country.

We need to get tough with our immigration policy and tough with immigrants, making adherence to core democratic values contingent upon their coming to Canada. If you want to come to Canada, leave your anger, your sectional strife, your religious battles — all of it — behind. We are neither anti-Semitic nor anti-Muslim in Canada because of the actions of foreign governments. This is a country that embraces and tolerates all races and religions because it is impossible to sustain a nation or build prosperity when hatred and division becomes a focus or its people.

