There are two visions of the future: freedom at home or globalist serfdom. The politicians are keeping us distracted with perpetual catastrophe.

Two Paths

Historically in Canada, the two solitudes were English and French, francophones and Anglophones, Quebec and the rest of Canada or francophones living in the rest of Canada, and anglophones and the rest of Canada. However you wanted to define, it was a linguistic cleavage, if you will, that often translated into a political cleavage of separation, potential political separation in Quebec and animosity towards the French language in other parts of Canada. There was constant friction between the two cultures; the two languages were at loggerheads.

I would argue that's largely a phenomenon of the past.

But what are the two solitudes that we are talking about today in Canada? Today, the two solitudes have become what I would call commonsense small “c” conservatism, small “l” libertarianism versus a woke progressive ideology, which is not only non-commonsensical, but patently insane.

And that's really the division today.

That's the political cleavage in Canada today.

It's between these two competing ideas: one of which stands for personal individual freedom.

And the other which stands for serfdom, slavery, and collectivism, and servitude to the state.

In articulating we must fight to preserve our freedom from politicians who want to enslave us, I was reminded that we are on the cusp of the 80th anniversary of a book by Frederich Hayek (aka F. A. Hayek), who wrote The Road to Serfdom in 1944, one of the most influential books about individual freedom and economic liberty ever written. It influenced conservative thinkers like William F. Buckley Jr., one of the most outstanding voices of conservatism in the 20th century and beyond. It influenced entire movements within the Republican Party and elsewhere. It really galvanized people who wanted the state to get out of their lives and to give back political and economic freedom.

“By giving the government unlimited powers, the most arbitrary rule can be made legal; and in this way a democracy may set up the most complete despotism imaginable.” F. A. Hayek, The Road to Serfdom, 1944

Hayek is also credited as one of the most prominent economists who helped bring down the Soviet iron curtain:

There is no figure who had more of an influence, no person had more of an influence on the intellectuals behind the Iron Curtain than Friedrich Hayek. His books were translated and published by the underground and black-market editions, read widely, and undoubtedly influenced the climate of opinion that ultimately brought about the collapse of the Soviet Union.

WATCH PODCAST: Freedom or Serfdom? The Choice is Ours | Stand on Guard Ep 67

In this end-of-year examination of 2023, David Krayden discusses how governments in Canada, the U.S. and Europe have used crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and endless foreign wars to not only steal our freedoms, but to normalize that theft. David notes that as we approach the 80th anniversary of the publication of Friedrich Hayek's seminal book "The Road to Serfdom,” we must fight to preserve our freedom from politicians who want to enslave us.

Permanent Warfare

Why are we are constantly being distracted by crises?

While it is true that the year did not bring a nuclear war with Russia, it was more a result of sheer luck than design. Quite simply, President Joe Biden – or what’s left of him – has no plan in Ukraine other than to continue funneling unaccountable funds to a corrupt, dictatorial government run by a corrupt, dictatorial clown: an actor named Volodymyr Zelenkyy who is playing the role of a lifetime as the president of a vanishing state.

And it is vanishing. Ukraine was already in the midst of a demographic disaster prior to the war but has probably lost about one-fifth of its population since the war began: either as cannon fodder on the battlefields or to accelerated emigration.

Why did the world conflict immediately begin in Ukraine as soon as the Americans had pulled out of Afghanistan?

On his way out of office, President Eisenhower warned Americans about the dangers of concentrated interests making money of war, how this is a clear and present danger to the American republic and democracy. As a president and former Supreme Commander, Allied Forces in Europe during the Second World War, he would have known.

WATCH VID: In 1961, in his final presidential speech, President Eisenhower, former Supreme Commander Allied Powers in EU for Second World War, warns about the increasing power of the “military industrial complex.”

“We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence whether sought or unsought by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or Democratic processes.” -President Eisenhower, 1961

Whether it's pandemics that really aren't pandemics that are being treated with vaccines that can be potentially hazardous, or whether it's foreign wars, the byword of our teetering Western Civilization is crisis, constant crisis, the kind of chronic emergency that characterized Oceania in George Orwell’s increasingly relevant 1984.

Author George Orwell prescient novel predicted this constant level of crisis and war we are now living in, where the government and the media work together in concert, turning everything upside down. In a world where truth has become stranger than fiction, the lines have become blurred in a surreal way.

“WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.” Eric Blair aka George Orwell, 1984, Chapter 8

All these things divide us and distract us from the important things happening with our domestic politics where our western oligarchs are robbing us blind through virtue signaling programs.

This is why these craven politicians are moving us to permanent and perpetual state of war and crisis.

Permanent Economic Serfdom

Just before Christmas, Trudeau Liberals were triggered by the Official Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre explaining, “If I were to start a new political party it would be called the ‘Mind Your Own Damn Business Party,” where the state gets out of the lives of its people. This caused woke Liberals to panic that they might lose all their so-called “progressive” advances that are more and more interfering with our everyday lives.

Likewise, conservatives over Christmas were triggered on social media that something nefarious is afoot with the Liberal Government advancing “universal basic income” in Canada. The legislation was introduced at the tail end of the COVID-19 benefits coming to an end in Canada. While it may be a private member’s bill in the Senate only, Bill S-233, it also has a dual bill with the same language also advancing in the House of Commons, with a very aggressive advocacy group campaign. The legislation promises to “help” Canadians in “poverty” by having the finance minister “examine the framework” for this economic swindle.

Ironically, if this moves forward, Liberals will seek to solve the poverty they have caused with high taxation and policies forcing small businesses into bankruptcy by taking more money away from struggling Canadians to pay more people not to work.

Due to its coordinated progress in Canada’s Parliament and also due to it passing by the Liberal members at one of their conventions, its danger may be real even though it is not Government of Canada legislation at this point in time.

The legislation is not a foregone conclusion, and it is not happening at this point in time, but it could very well be a Liberal trial balloon.

There is even a dawning realization that Trudeau could very well use the promise of Universal Basic Income to bribe voters into reelecting the Liberals again. The notion is inherently Marxist, inflationary and insane. As we saw during the pandemic, giving everyone or even a portion of the Canadian population $2,000 a month would not only immediately stoke inflation, but it would also immediately devalue the dollar.

If everyone gets $2000 for doing nothing, then $2000 isn’t going to be worth much anymore. It’s even worse than the government dispensing free COVID money. Hence, our runaway inflation that is causing high food prices and interest rates.

WATCH VID: Deputy Conservative Leader, prior to being elected as MP, August 2020 interviewed by Stephen LeDrew on Universal Basic Income: “That’s gonna’ come…Conservatives can own this.”

Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman has expressed her enthusiasm for the idea. Before she was elected as a Member of Parliament, as a conservative “strategist,” she said she believes her party should “get out in front” of this looming catastrophe.

Even more ironic, nothing is new under the sun. These same socialist policies were discussed when Conservative Brian Mulroney was in power. At the time, my Carleton University journalism professor said that the idea was that the finance minister could replace all the other social programs with the guaranteed income plan — exactly what Melissa Lantsman was saying here in 2020. Thank goodness it was quietly killed by Finance Minister Michael Wilson under Mulroney, because while they can claim the other social programs will go away, that is only speculation. This would just be added to other social programs, giving free money to further disincentivize work.

The Barbarians Are Through the Gate Allowing the Crooked Politicians to Create a Permanent Underclass

Barbarians at the gate is a reference to the fall of Rome, when the Rome republic and then empire became too fat, lazy, and expansive, overrun by its Roman colonies and slaves eventually overthrew the Roman citizenry, where Rome and the world then descended into the Dark Ages.

Today, this same analogy can be used as a sad statement on our own current affairs in what is known as Western Civilization, which is now being overrun by mass migration and illegal immigration, that has in fact become a policy by mismanagement or by design.

Here in North America, and the United States on the southern border, watching the illegals stream across unabated, and their illegality supported by the Biden administration, it is impossible to nott call it a full out invasion.

Human trafficking of women children for labour and nefarious purposes is completely out of control and no longer measured. The mainstream media has completely abdicated its responsibility to report on this tragedy.

The full ramifications for the USA and in time Canada cannot yet be measured.

WATCH VID: Nov. 27, 2023 @X Auden B. Cabello @CabelloAuden

This is what the United States is confronting. It is absolutely shocking. And of course, you have a president of the United States who is obviously senile, who's not in control of his faculties, whose cognizance is very, very low.

He has stood by and watched this happen.

Or perhaps he's facilitated it? Is there a plan here?

Is Biden or his handlers thinking of changing the demographics of the southern states, with new Democratic voters streaming across the border.

It is a dangerous risk. With so people coming across the border might ultimately, so undermine American democracy, that they won't be voting for anybody. And that's a harsh and stark reality of what's happening.

And of course, Canada has no targeted immigration policy but continues to promote mass and unrestricted immigration.

The Government of Canada is talking about a 500,000 person cap in about two and a half years. Until then, they continue with more than that.

These massive number is the biggest factor affecting housing prices in Canada and the United States.

God forbid, if the Liberals stay in office, they could change their mind after the next election, and raise their immigration “cap” even higher. If and when the Conservatives take office, they too must be convinced that mass immigration is not a good idea, because you're not hearing a lot from them on that issue either.

There Is No Plan

Why should these craven politicians win by default, simply because they've got the talking points?

Their talking points are meaningless.

They're vacuous when you confront them with their talking points, and you say, “What do you mean by that? What the hell does that really mean?”

When they say “We’ve been doing this and that for Canada.”

Yes, we know you have been doing things to Canadians.

You’ve been doing bad things behind our backs, and sometimes in front of us.

But confront them with the truth confront them with reality. And that's what we need with commonsense and moral authority.

We need to come against the opponents of liberty, those who want you to serve the state, those who want serfdom, whether it's under the aegisis of the COVID 19 pandemic, foreign wars, or fighting climate change.

We need to judge people on the basis of their character and their actions, not their race, which is what identity politics is all about.

This, of course, is not part of the woke agenda. The woke agenda is all about identity politics, it's about dividing people.

What we need today to unite us is not more identity politics, not more division, but to focus on the things that unite us: freedom, love of God and family.

Let us be whomever we want to be in a country that facilitates growth and does not impede it. That's the Canada I was born into. And that's the Canada I want to die in.

And the Canada I will fight for.

We must fight the looming new Dark Age by becoming awake and aware that the woke extremists have appropriated the language of justice and equality, which really means serfdom. Slavery.

We cannot afford to lose. We must win with a new year of enlightenment by staying together and staying united.

Choose your path wisely.

WATCH VID: Because of this message of compassion in 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy (father of the current presidential candidate, RFK, Jr.) gave this impromptu speech following the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. to a majority-black crowd. Bobby Kennedy’s call for peace is credited for Indianapolis remaining peaceful when other cities burned.

“Dedicate ourselves to what the Greeks wrote so many years ago, ‘To tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of this world,’ Let us dedicate ourselves to that. And say a prayer for our country and for our people.” -Robert F. Kennedy, April 4, 1964

