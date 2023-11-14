In the daily House of Commons Question Period, the Liberals have stumbled onto a new talking point, claiming that the Conservative Party Official Opposition not only denies any climate change but wants to take Canada “back to the Stone Age.” I first caught Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson making this absurd accusation. After hearing virtually every Conservative MP with a question proclaim that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “is not worth the cost,” the Grit cabinet minister — one of the few big guns actually attending QP — came out with the response that the Polievere Tories are “just not worth the risk.”

But this is Liberal script writing fulfilling its job of obfuscation, distraction and projecting. Of course Justin Trudeau has been more than a risk as prime minister; he’s been a disaster that cannot begin to be defined by the lame, languid and losing Conservative talking point about his costing too much. You might say all of these MPs are not worth the cost if you have to watch QP every day and just see how pointless this exercise in supposed democracy can be.

But then both Wilkinson and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault began talking about the Conservatives and the Stone Age, without, of course, delivering the line with even a hint of irony. Because of course it is the Trudeau government that not only wants to create a new Stone Age for Canadians but is rapidly delivering on that promise.

What is Guilbeault even doing in the cabinet? He was a stunt man for Greenpeace, an organization that has practiced environmental terrorism when some of its members are believed to have spiked trees with the intention of killing loggers who transgressed Greenpeace’s objective of eliminating the cutting of old growth trees in British Columbia.

But you have to say that Guilbeault is principled. He is so principled that he is prepared to watch Canadians freeze in the frigid winter temperatures of -30 to -49 degrees Celcius in many of the country’s major cities. He has flatly stated that he wants to turn off the natural gas because “that’s what it means to fight climate change and that’s how you force people to reduce their consumption of fossil fuels. So lives don’t matter; only climate change does. It’s all for the love of an ideology.

And what does Guilbeault’s green future look like: it’s cold, it’s dark, it’s spartan, it’s uncomfortable, it’s nasty, brutish and short to recall the words of Thomas Hobbes. It’s the Stone Age. Because green energy isn’t going to fill the energy shortfall. Solar panels and windmills won’t cut it. The windmills are perfectly suited for killing wildlife from birds to whales but they don’t generate enough power to sustain a modern society for even one week.

WATCH PODCAST: Trudeau and Guilbeault Are Taking Us Back to the Stone Age! Stand on Guard Ep 49

So it’s not the Conservative opposition to the carbon tax that’s taking us back to any Stone Age; it’s the carbon tax itself and all of the other concomitant crackpot climate change directives that are crushing the Canadian economy and Canadian lives. The carbon tax is punitive and it in no way stops Canadians from using the same amount of heating fuel and gasoline that they required without the tax. It merely makes those products more expensive to buy and has readjusted the family budget to reflect that higher cost.

Neither will heat pumps do much to solve the artificial fuel shortage created by the madness of Guilbeault and Trudeau. These devices are fine for winters in Florida or spring in Ontario but don’t function well, if at all, in Canadian winters. The Liberals know this but heat pumps are another part of their plan to buy time and win another election before plummeting the country further into the abyss of climate change activism.

And think on this: if you accept the Liberal version of the truth that all climate change is anthropocentric — created by humanity — and that greenhouse gas emissions are directly causing climate change then why haven’t the Liberals met their own greenhouse gas emission targets and why hasn’t the carbon tax slowed climate change. The Liberals never tire of telling you that floods and forest fires are a result of climate change. Although they spin this line without any proof, they haven’t explained why there were so many forest fires in Canada last summer when the carbon tax is supposedly so efficacious. Of course it’s all rubbish.

But even if Canada ceased using all fossil fuels tomorrow and indeed moved into caves without heat or lighting, it would have virtually no impact on the global picture because Canada only produces 1.5% of greenhouse gas. That’s an insignificant carbon footprint that will in no way affect the overall issue.

The Liberal vision for Canada is hell on earth. No fertilizer for farmers to produce crops leading to famine and hunger. No combustion engines powered by gasoline. No oil, natural gas or propane to heat our homes. Electric cars with batteries that can’t be charged and can’t be replaced because the materials to make them are scarce or nearly impossible to excavate. Oh yes, and heat pumps that don’t work below -15 degrees Celsius and are certain to blow the electricity grid due to overuse. And yes, these “heat” pumps do require electric power to operate.

So it doesn’t look good. The Trudeau government is a regime sustained and nurtured by promises that are cruel jokes and endless talking points that are barely comprehensible. Their claims that Canadians are getting more money back in carbon tax rebates than they are spending on the carbon tax is ridiculous and a blatant lie. This is an increasingly authoritarian government powered by hot air. It is a shame Canadians cannot harness that commodity to warm their homes this winter.

